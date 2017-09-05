We will send US more “gift packages” – North Korea

A top North Korea diplomat on Tuesday said the Asian country has “more gift packages’’ for the US.

Han Song, North Korea ambassador to the UN was making reference to the country’s latest and biggest nuclear weapons test.

He made the announcement in Geneva in his address at the UN-sponsored conference on Disarmament.

“I am proud of saying that just two days ago on Sept. 3, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea successfully carried out hydrogen bomb test for an intercontinental ballistic rocket.

“The test was carried out under our plan for building a strategic nuclear force,” Han told the Geneva forum.

He added, “the recent self-defence measures by DPRK, are a ‘gift package’ addressed to none other than the U.S.

“The U.S. will receive more ‘gift packages’ from my country as long as it relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK.”

He said the tests was to counter “the ever-growing and decade-long U.S. nuclear threat and hostile policy aimed at isolating my country’’.

“Pressure or sanctions will never work on my country,” Han added.

“DPRK will never under any circumstances put its nuclear deterrence on the negotiating table.”