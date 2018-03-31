With one doctor to 6000 patients, Nigeria is officially experiencing an health crisis

On this blog, between September 2017 till date we’ve called the attention of the Federal government of Nigeria to the collapsing health sector in the country especially as it relates to the infrastructural and the human aspects of the sector, the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has done absolutely nothing to stem the tide of this decay.

We’ve lost countless Nigerians to several epidemics in the last three years and the government’s response to these epidemics suggests that there isn’t much for Nigerians to look forward to. Mr Bill Gates in the course of his recent visit advised the government to invest more in education and health, reiterating a sentiment that has been repeated to the Buhari led government too many times to count in his tenure.

According to the Nigerian Medical Association which is the umbrella body of all registered medical practitioners in Nigeria, the country is currently sitting on a keg of gun powder that may end up consuming all the citizens in this country. speaking in Abuja on Thursday, it’s President Mike Ogirima while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria succinctly put this crisis to figure as he stated that Nigeria now has a ratio of one doctor to 6000 Patients. This is a huge far cry to the WHO recommended ratio of one doctor to 600 patients.

To show how things have turned for the worse, the Nigerian Medical School produces an average of 3000 medical graduates annually which should be enough to bridge the gap but this is not so as there is no infrastructure on ground to accommodate them. At the moment some of these graduates had to wait for about two years to get a placement for housemanship.

All these shows the effect of the three years zero commitment to healthcare by the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government. The President himself has had cause to travel outside the country for his medical treatment while his citizens are left at the mercy of these overstretched doctors which shows his lack of commitment in reforming the Healthcare sector.

With this figure of one doctor to 6000 patients, we are officially experiencing an health crisis. Government needs to do something urgently!