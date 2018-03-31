As part of our International Women’s Month celebrations, we tracked down public speaker, activist and tv and radio personality Tolu Adeleru and chatted with her about her life, her work and her activism. Tolu, who is currently a radio host on Nigerian Info had quite a few things to say about earning her respect in an industry that is predominantly male and prone to looking down on women who challenge the status quo. She also talks to us about how her work and visibility is much needed representation for younger women seeking to enter these spaces and how she doesn’t regret for one moment the opportunities that have been made available.

Tolu was a delight and we hope you’ll come to respect her as much we do.

Here’s the full interview.