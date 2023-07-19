Wizkid Reveals Surprising Reason Behind His Silence on Nigerian Politics

Renowned Afrobeats singer Wizkid has shed light on his decision to avoid political conversations during interviews in Nigeria, stating that he believes such discussions are of little significance to the average Nigerian.

In a recent interview with Evening Standard UK, the music star candidly shared his perspective on the nation’s priorities and his personal focus.

While Wizkid enjoys a massive fanbase and a string of prestigious awards and accolades, he maintains a cautious approach to political matters in Nigeria. He asserted that most Nigerians are primarily concerned with meeting their basic needs, such as food, and show little interest in politics or other topics beyond their immediate concerns.

“I do not like to speak about politicians in Nigeria,” Wizkid expressed during the interview. “People in the streets care about themselves and what they are going to eat. They do not give a f*** about nothing else.”

Wizkid’s music has made a profound impact on the African music industry, solidifying his status as one of its leading figures. The artist recently thrilled fans with the news of an upcoming album and headlined the prestigious Glastonbury Festival in the UK, further cementing his global popularity.

Last year, Wizkid released his fifth album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego,’ which he described as a reflection of his personal journey and growth. The album’s title, he explained, holds special significance as it symbolizes a progression in his life, building upon his previous work, including the acclaimed ‘Made in Lagos.’

The singer had planned to embark on a MILLE tour to commemorate the album’s release, but he faced unforeseen logistical challenges and was compelled to postpone the tour in March. Despite the delay, Wizkid’s unwavering commitment to his craft and fans remains steadfast, ensuring that music enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the future.

While Wizkid may avoid political conversations in his interviews, his artistic endeavors and powerful musical expressions continue to captivate audiences, transcending geographical boundaries and uniting fans worldwide.

