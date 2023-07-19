Afghan Women Stage Protest Against Ban That Stops Them From Accessing Beauty Salons

In an act of defiance against the Taliban’s oppressive regime, Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest the recent order to shut down beauty parlors across the nation.

Since the Taliban assumed control in August 2021, girls and women have faced severe curbs, including being banned from schools, parks, and gyms, and forced to cover up in public.

The recent order to close down thousands of beauty parlors, mainly run by women and often the sole source of income for households, represents one of the few remaining opportunities for Afghan women to socialize outside their homes.

Undeterred, around 50 brave women gathered on Butcher Street in Kabul to express their grievances, holding signs with messages like “Don’t take my bread and water.”

Public protests in Afghanistan are a rare occurrence and are frequently met with forceful dispersal. Videos and photos shared by protesters show security personnel using firehoses and firing shots to disperse the gathering.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) strongly condemns the forceful suppression of this peaceful protest, emphasizing that Afghans have the right to express their views without violence.

The ban on beauty parlors represents yet another denial of women’s rights in the country, further exacerbating the already dire situation for women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had issued the closure order, citing the need to address extravagant spending on makeovers that supposedly caused hardship for poor families.

The ministry also deemed some salon treatments as un-Islamic, claiming they interfered with proper ablutions for prayer.

Beauty parlors had served as vital spaces for women to gather and socialize away from men, and their abrupt closure has added to the distress faced by Afghan women under Taliban rule.

A recent report to the UN’s Human Rights Council highlights the grave discrimination against women and girls in Afghanistan, ranking their plight among the worst in the world.

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had asserted that Afghan women were being liberated from “traditional oppressions” under Islamic governance, but the reality on the ground reflects a far different picture. Women’s rights continue to be stifled, with many barred from working for international organizations and thousands dismissed from government jobs.

As Afghan women continue to struggle for their rights, their bravery in standing up against the Taliban’s oppressive measures serves as a beacon of hope for a future where freedom and dignity are embraced by all.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 19, 2023

Justice for Tupac? Latest Search in Homicide Investigation Sparks Hope

In a significant development in the long-standing investigation into the murder of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, Las Vegas police have ...

YNaija July 19, 2023

Tobi Amusan Faces Doping Controversy Ahead of World Athletics Championship

In an unexpected turn of events, Tobi Amusan, the current women’s 100m hurdles world record holder, finds herself embroiled in ...

YNaija July 18, 2023

NNPC Raises Petrol Prices to N617 per Litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has raised the prices of Petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), ...

YNaija July 17, 2023

Asisat Oshoala’s Ballon d’Or Nomination Ushers Nigerian Women’s Football into the Spotlight

In the realm of Nigerian football, moments of greatness are etched into the collective memory of fans. As the footballing ...

YNaija July 17, 2023

Peter Obi Tells Supporters Not to Celebrate His Birthday, Asks Funds Be Channeled to ‘Those in Need’

In a steadfast display of commitment to the nation’s plight, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party ...

YNaija July 14, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail