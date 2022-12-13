Wizkid spotted in Cotonou with son of Benin Republic’s president after skipping out on two concerts without notice

Some new footage of Wizkid and Lionel Talon, the son of the president of the Benin Republic, hanging out in Cotonou has surfaced.

As fans may recall, the artist canceled a show in Accra on December 10th, 2022, and another in Abidjan.

Also, word spread that his staff had been imprisoned after he didn’t show up to perform in Abidjan as planned.

In the video, Wiz can be seen sporting his newly debuted cornrow hairdo.