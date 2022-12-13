PDP apologises to international community for Tinubu’s ’embarrassing outing’ at Chatham House

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization has apologized to Nigerians and the international community for the shameful and humiliating display of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu at Chatham House.

Mr. Charles Aniagwu, a spokesman for the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, apologized at a press conference held on Tuesday in Asaba.

To Aniagwu, an apology was required after the disgraceful performance Tinubu and his handlers put on in a worldwide venue like Chatham House.

He claimed that Nigerians should feel “immense humiliation” for Tinubu’s actions because they dishonor the presidency, which Tinubu aspires to hold.

To paraphrase Aniagwu, “I want on behalf of my principal, Atiku Abubakar to apologize to the international community as a party and as a Presidential Campaign Organization for that kind of disgrace, for it is not who we are in Nigeria.”

“For us in PDP as a political party, beyond the fact that we have continued to engage with different stakeholders and Nigerians across all works of life, our presidential candidate and his running mate are still very much ever ready to interface with Nigerians wherever they are in terms of their geographical location, or the ethnic group they belong or the class that they find themselves that we will continue to do so.

“In line with our party motto, we are quite convinced that power belongs to the people and that they represent the sovereign and as such, we will not take for granted the rights of Nigerians to scrutinise our candidate, the rights of Nigerians to continue to ask questions as to what we are putting on the table.

“Beyond the fact that our candidate has come up with his policy document titled “My Covenant With Nigerians” that it is a covenant with Nigerians which embodies policy priorities that the Atiku-Okowa government will deploy for the purpose of adding value to the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Aniagwu, stated that Atiku Abubakar and his running partner, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will explore more avenues for extra input from Nigerians in order to enhance the discourse and “our desire to build a nation that works and works for all of us.”

“I am happy that you have continued to monitor developments in our country. Yesterday we were in Lafia and today our presidential train is in Jos, where and where has the APC been to apart from the disgrace that was visited on all of us at Chatam House?

“We needed to render this apology so that our children will not go for an international examination and think that it is the right thing to do to distribute examination questions for others to answer for them.

“Nigerians at any given time can stand their ground on any issue, so we are making this apology on behalf of the APC since they have not appreciated the shame they have brought to our wonderful country,” Aniagwu stated.