Wole Ojo, Olamide Akintobi, Chef Fregz, Paul Utomi, Bukky Fagbuyi, others attend opening of ‘The Wives’ stage play

Wole Ojo, Olamide Akintobi, Chef Fregz, Bukky Fagbuyi, Paul Utomi were among the celebrities who attended the opening of the 4-day stage play titled ‘The Wives’ at the Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos.

The play is produced and directed Lala Akindoju under The Make it Happen Productions, in partnership with YNaija. It focuses on four women caught in a web of lies spun by their billionaire benefactor and upon his death, a series of events ensue, finally uncovering an uncomfortable family secret.

‘The Wives’ is supported by Access Bank, Accelerate TV, Africa Magic, MultiChoice, Maggi, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Naija FM, Kraks TV, African Movie Channel, D.O.11 Designs LTD, Chyder5, Ade Soile.

The play continues today, 7pm at the Muson Centre and ends on September 8.

For bookings and tickets, please call 0807 860 4967 or visit www.afritickets.biz. You can also follow @themakeithappenproductions on Instagram and Twitter for more information.