Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 6, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has died, aged 95

Receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in April in Singapore, Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe has died, aged 95. Mugabe, ...

Op-Ed Editor September 5, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2019

From worst to best, we rank the tweets from Nigerian celebrities against #xenophobiaattacks in South Africa

Check your social media feed. Till now, the dust is yet to settle following a recent wave of xenophobic attacks ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Seyi Makinde has slashed Oyo’s unrealistic budget by N103bn

Whenever governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde is in the news, you can bet that he’s done something good. Since installed ...

Op-Ed Editor September 4, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 4, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Chigozie Obioma’s ”An Orchestra of Minorities” has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2019

The Booker Prize 2019 shortlist was announced yesterday on the Booker website, and author Chigozie Obioma made the final cut ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail