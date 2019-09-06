Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

The problem with being a woman that knows a lot about business is that men will ask you out on a date to talk about business and investment. Excuse me sir, I’m here for romance. My business brain is at home. Let’s talk about your favorite color, please dear. Have you eaten today? — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) September 6, 2019

A bra is a uniquely democratic tool. It empowers the small, it supports the big and keeps the masses together. — Your Ex 👫 (@harryolah) September 6, 2019

From “missing” OBJ and Abacha to calling Mugabe a “hero” Lmaoooo what is in the air these days? — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) September 6, 2019

Your 9-5 won’t buy you that Benz. Put yourself out there dear. — The Ayò of Lagos (@Ayo__Aroloye) September 6, 2019

Buhari lied under oath that his certificate is with the military. Now lai(lie) Muhammed is asking us to pardon him, because 53years is a long time to know where his certificate is. This jokes keeps coming in diverse forms. #SackBuhari — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) September 6, 2019