 Yeye Cabaret 2018 was about celebrating the labour of love

On Sunday March 11th 2018 – Eclectic 21 celebrated with mothers in Lagos state the fifth edition of its annual Mother’s day showcase – Yeye Cabaret 2018 themed Labour Of Love.

It was an evening to not just celebrate mothers but womanhood and service to their motherland as it hosted the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation – Mrs. Ekanem Oyo-Ita – who was duly recognised as a role-model in society with the presentation of a bouquet by the creator of Yeye Cabaret – Ayo Ogundipe during the Iya Ni Wura segment of the showcase.

In attendance also were Mrs. Nike Akande of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HE. Princess Orelope-Adefulire – S.A to the President of the Federal Republic on Sustainable Development Goals, Dame Abimbola Fashola – former First Lady, Lagos State amongst other notable women of influence and service in the country.

Going by the theme for this year – Labour Of Love, it was an occasion to celebrate women empowerment through entrepreneurship – where five mothers across various industries where profiled in the Yeye Cabaret 2018 magazine. They included – a social entrepreneur, a blogger, a chef, a manufacturer and an interior designer.

The motive this year was to push the narrative of motherhood beyond the boundaries of a mother simply recognised as a child bearer, but as an individual with talent, capacity and ambition – an active member of society with her meaningful contributions and influence duly acknowledged. Hence, the profiling of the selected mothers in this year’s magazine.

Tola Akerele of iDesign and the co-founder of Bogobiri House was the “Face of Yeye Cabaret” this year which featured her and her two lovely daughters on the cover of the magazine – with a profile on her practice as an interior designer.

Yeye Cabaret 2018 was an opportunity to deliver on the long awaited promise of fine dining, premium entertainment and shopping as the guests were hosted to some gourmet dishes served by the official Yeye Cabaret 2018 chef – Artist and Scientist.

Comedian Xtreme and friends where live to perform to the audience delivering some rib cracking jokes which left a good number of guests in tears as well.

Afro Jazz music was masterfully delivered by Femi Leye – some maestro performance – while Naomi Mac – 2014 runner up of the Nigerian Idol – serenaded the audience with her sonorous voice. This was music for the discerning listeners.

There was an exhibition area where a good number of vendors had the opportunity to showcase their made in Nigeria products to guests at the event. Some of the products included bespoke Jewelry, Kimonos, Aso Oke fabric merchandised products and even parenting books.

Overall, it was an evening of celebration and recognition of passion – a toast to womanhood – daughters, mothers and sisters who are playing inspirational roles in society by virtue of their labour of Love.