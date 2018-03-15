The Late 5: Reps would no longer recognise Fayemi as minister, Ortom laments over continued killings, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The House of Representatives has said it would no longer address the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi as “Honourable Minister”.

This is after the legislators passed a vote of no confidence on the minister.

In a resolution in Abuja, the House observed that Fayemi’s decision to engage PricewaterhouseCoopers, a “globally discredited” firm, to conduct a technical audit on Ajaokuta Steel Company, meant that he was bent on concessioning the firm.

The Lagos State Government has announced the price reduction of its Land Use Charge.

This was announced after the meeting of the Lagos State Executive Council chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday.

The state government had jacked up the charges payable by 400% as enabled by the Land Use Charge Law of 2018.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed 25 people in three communities in Kogi State.

The affected communities are Oganienugwu and Ikende communities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Monday Bala, who confirmed the incident, said the command was yet to ascertain the actual casualty figure.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to get justice for victims of Fulani herdsmen clashes and Boko Haram insurgency.

Delivering the keynote paper at a dialogue organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos on Thursday, Soyinka said Nigerians don’t want sympathy.

“I get impatient when I hear things like Buhari has failed to go and sympathise with the people of Benue, with the people of Nassarawa, with the people of Dapchi or wherever,” he said.

“Who needs sympathy? Is it sympathy that will reorder their broken lives? Is sympathy the issue? We are speaking here of one commodity that is fundamentally human deserving, justice.”

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has lamented over the continued killings by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

He said this on Thursday at St. Bernard Primary School Ugwu-Okpoga in Okpokwu local government area (LGA) of the state.

He said this during a funeral service held in honour of 26 victims of herdsmen attacks in Omusu and Okana communities.

And now, stories from around the world…

The US has imposed sanctions on 19 Russians, accusing them of interference in the 2016 US election and alleged cyber-attacks.

They include 13 individuals charged last month by Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Russians of “destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure”.

He said the sanctions would target “ongoing nefarious attacks” by Russia.

Saudi Arabia has warned that it will develop its own nuclear weapon if regional rival Iran acquires one.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US network CBS News his country did not want to acquire nuclear weapons.

“But without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we would follow suit as soon as possible,” he added.

Iran limited its nuclear programme under a 2015 deal with several world powers – but US President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from it.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to threaten to withdraw US troops from South Korea if he can’t get a better trade deal with Seoul.

In a fundraising speech in Missouri, Trump told donors South Korea had become rich but that American politicians never negotiated better deals, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post and confirmed to CNN by an attendee.

“We have a very big trade deficit with them, and we protect them,” Trump said. “We lose money on trade, and we lose money on the military.”

Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the Portugal squad named on Thursday to face Egypt in Zurich on March 23 and the Netherlands in Geneva four days later.

The European Champions’ coach Fernando Santos will have to do without central defender Pepe, but has called up 20-year-old Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

Portugal were third in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday behind only Germany and Brazil with the World Cup in three months time.