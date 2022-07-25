YNaija profiles all the #BBNaijaS7 housemates | Who’s going to level up?

Meet the Big Brother Naija 2022 Housemates

Theme: Level Up

Phyna

Phyna, real name Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, 25, is the “unusual” Tiktok user who will say it as it is. In her videos on Tiktok (an account that has over 100,000 followers and counting), she’s either talking about relationship, sex, the struggles of genders, and everything inbetween.

“My view on relationships is: Na mumu dey fall in love,” she says.

The lingo on her social platforms is raw, giving you a sense that she’s going into the Big Brother Naija House Season 7 with the entertainment y’all crave – something she believes herself.

But she says she doesn’t like the idea of malice.

She considers herself jovial, and maintains she is allergic to gossip.

“I don’t condone gossip, and a lot of people know I hate it. You can never gossip about someone to me.”

She says she is in the BBNaija House to make a difference.

Her mother seems to be in on her time in the house and has already shown support with a congratulatory post on Facebook.

Phyna does not seem to have built or started a career before now, unless you’re going with “content creator”. So, we can argue that BBNaija is a big leap for her.

Daniella Peters

“Today’s Drop” for Daniella Utangbe Peters, 22, who is from Cross River, is that she is a Housemate on BBNaija.

Daniella is a content creator, spoken word artist – add humanitarian – and we hope to see this part of her in the house. She’s also reportedly the CEO of a logistics company.

Unlike Phyna, Daniella believes in love and is open to finding it one day.

Daniella believes Big Brother Naija is the perfect stage to showcase her creativity. “I want to be in the entertainment industry. I strongly believe I belong here”.

As you’ll find with other housemates, her social accounts are relatively empty, as a way to signify a new beginning. Also, because it seems to be a rule to wipe evidence of their past from the internet before they enter the house.

Pharmsavi

Pharmsavi, real name Akpan Ikin Saviour, 26, (Birthday – July 10) is a pharmacist, and finished in 2017 from the Delta State University (Delsu).

Saviour wants to pursue a career in acting because he is passionate about life. He also likes table tennis and does graphic designs too.

“I am a perfectionist. People always say I suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) because I like things to be clean and in order,” Pharmsavi says. A trait that could cause the entertainment in the house.

He seems to want to leave the pharmaceutical field and hopes BBNaija will help him start his career with Nollywood.

Kess

Kess, real name Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu, 28, is a businessman, and has different talents, including singing, dancing, acting.

He is married but has asked that people don’t see him that way in the house.

*Whispers*: he probably agreed with his wife that “stuffs” may happen in the house and he’s not assuring that he won’t fall into temptation. But, he had done a video call with her before his announcement as a Housemate that he looks “forward to doing a 100 years with her.”

Angelbaby (as her social account reads) is

Irish Philipina American that lives, most likely with Kess, in California, US., and is a photographer.

There’s no information on his business (es) but being in the house is a dream come true for him, knowing he has been a fan of the reality TV show.

Kess graduated from the department of Political Science, Delta State University, in 2018, so may be doing some politricking in the house.

Amaka

Amaka, full name Chiamaka Crystal Mbah, 23, is from Anambra, and is a health worker, but her professional experience on LinkedIn says she last worked as a Customer Service Specialist at GLO – an IT services and consulting company.

Amaka is in the house for fun and is already in conversations for her endowments.

Although she admits to holding grudges, Amaka reckons she makes up for it by being honest. “You will always know where you stand with me”.

A younger Amaka

The housemate, sounding very confident of her strategies and plots, says that she would bring in some drama as a lover and fighter. She’s the first housemate of this season to hit the trends table.

Her motto is: “Grab the bull by the horns and forge ahead.” This is why she’s already stating that she’s a parrot and will bring the entertainment to this show’s season 7.

Cyph

Cyph, real name Bright Hidi Nwekete, 27, is an art lover, movie junkie and music freak. He’s a UI/UX and graphics designer and has an admirable portfolio.

Cyph hails from Imo and studied Electrical Engineering at Madonna University in 2018. He lives in Abuja.

He had interned as a Broadcast and IT Engineer at NTA in 2019, but that was not a career he wanted to continue.

He signed up for Big Brother Naija because “I’ve always wanted to be seen or known beyond the comfort of my home, phone and friends. I have a lot to give to society and I see BBNaija as that first step.”

His motto is: “You only live once”.

Cyph has an unlaunched clothing brand he calls WEIRD and may use the BBN house as an opportunity to kick-start that dream.

Meanwhile, we love weird, especially because it adds spice to the entertainment in the house.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye, full name Ilebaye Odiniya,

21, is a criminology and security studies graduate and entrepreneur.

Like Phyna, Ilebaye doesn’t believe in love and feels romantic relationships are all about pretence.

“Maybe one day I will find a reason to believe in love, for now, not a chance,” she says.

Her tattoo will immediately draw your attention, and she’s in the house to be easy-going and fun – traits to cover up her blunt and nonchalant attitude.

Ilebaye believes Big Brother Naija is the perfect platform to sell herself and gain exposure, which will be good for her business.

“Let’s not forget all the other opportunities that come with being a BBNaija Housemate”. Yeah, we know these things!

She is the CEO of O.I. Clothings and we know what may happen next to her brand that’s still trying to find its way as at the time of writing this.

Khalid

Khalid, full name Ismail Rukuba Ahalu

Khalid, 22, is an automobile dealer, and is a non-committer in relationships, but likes to hang around with the right people, and engage in extreme sports.

Khalid, a graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, who describes himself as “chronically single”, is not looking for love at the moment, but feels like he hit the jackpot where friendship is concerned, which is more than enough.

*Whispers* so he’ll not be sailing a ship in the house? Hope he does, because ‘nay’ is boring.

He is a freelance graphic designer and muralist from Plateau that loves to try new things; ultimate reason he is in the BBNaija house.

“With my talents, I know I’m supposed to do greater things than I am doing right now. My friends and family never fail to remind me, so I owe it to them and myself to be great,“ he says.

Khalid has been a motivational speaker and his social handles tell this part of his story better. He’s also an affiliate marketing enthusiast.

Beauty

Beauty, full name Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, 24, is a lawyer from Taraba who was crowned Miss Nigeria in 2019, becoming the country’s 43rd beauty to win the pageant.

She also held the ‘Most Beautiful Girl Taraba’ title, from 2015 to 2017.

The law graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ondo is in the Big Brother Naija House because “I love a good challenge, and I am very entertaining. Most importantly, I need the platform to further build my brand as Beauty Tukura. I know that being in the House will change my life and I am ready for that change and all that it comes with.”

She went to American University of Nigeria Academy in Yola (Adamawa) for her senior secondary education, and her other dream is to empower young girls to be the best version of themselves, and we hope she pushes that dream while in the house.

“From the outset, I stated that my target is between the ages of 12 and 16 years. I feel that it’s a very important age in the life of a girl-child. That’s the age where you catch them young. So, I am going to be running empowerment programmes of different types,” she said on the event of winning the beauty crown.

Is she going to be teaching us real feminism while in the house?

Groovy

Groovy, real name Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, 26, is an artist, fashion entrepreneur and model.

He is an ambitious individual from Anambra, and he has a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Lagos, having gone to St. Finbarrs College for his secondary education.

Groovy has been selling designer wears on @hengroovy_collections (Instagram) for four years now and may promote that, alongside a music career while in the house.

Groovy reckons his argumentative nature could rub his fellow Housemates up the wrong way.

“I don’t back down if I feel I’m right about something, unless the facts state I’m wrong. I’m also very principled, so I hardly bend my will to please others, unless it’s the right thing to do.”

He is in the house because “I want to be famous, wealthy, influential and powerful. I want to be a voice for change in my country and in the world and this show is the platform to showcase who I am, and who I can be to the world.”

Groovy is also an interesting writer.

Bryann

Bryann, real name Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji, 24, born October 28, from Imo, is a singer, songwriter who started churning out sounds since 2019.

“I would call myself an extravert; which is a mix of both an introvert and an extrovert. I have random bursts of energy and I have low-energy days, but I understand how to navigate people in either of these situations,” Bryann says.

Bryann is at his happiest when he is being creative and hopes Big Brother Naija will give him the platform to interact with people, raise his social currency and also create awareness about his music.

His focus on his music career is good and his social handles tell that story better. His time in the house should increase visibility for him.

Christy O

Christy O, full name Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu, 24, is a beauty entrepreneur who runs a business called Christy O Cosmetics.

She describes herself as a “funny, smart and hardworking extrovert” and admits you are more than likely to find her “where the fun is” on any given day.

Her major weakness? “I’m a perfectionist, which means I’m usually not satisfied with a result, especially when a task has been performed by someone else”. She is also argumentative and sarcastic, traits that may annoy her fellow Housemates.

Christy O feels she’s the right person for this experience. “I am excellent at putting on a good show. Big Brother Naija is about entertaining, educating and being creative. I think I can be great at that,” she says.

Christy O had announced that her business was going to return in September 2021, but it was until February 2022 that a product was announced restocked. You should expect ‘more wins’ for her entrepreneur career even while in the house.

Bella

Bella, full name Chidimma Bella Okagbue, 25, from Anambra, looks like she loves life; at least, that’s what her Instagram page says, and she’s possibly taking that disposition into the house.

She is a Political Science graduate from UNILAG and is a content creator.

Bella says she gets along with guys mostly, so we should be expecting a serious talkable ‘ship’ with her.

However…“my bluntness. I am fearless, so I don’t sugar-coat my words. I tell it like it is, and people hate to hear the truth,” may cause friction with other housemates.

Bella decided to sign up for Big Brother Naija because she wants to be rich and famous.

“I do not ever want to introduce myself. I want to walk into a room and be recognised. I love a life of comfort and intentional happiness”.

Bella is the younger sister of Sandra Okagbue, the popular model/beauty queen and Face of Delta Soap and her older brother is Chris Okagbue who is also a model, actor/producer and the winner of Gulder Ultimate Search 2011.

So, if she wins this, we have siblings who are taking the bull by the horn and putting that horn in their pockets!

Eloswag

Eloswag, real name Eloka Paul Nwamu, 27, says “I’m the next big thing out of Naija and I auditioned to make the House freaking fantastic.”

He is a dancer, music artist, video editor, and DJ.

Eloswag says he is in no rush to get boo’d up because he has been “served his breakfast” a couple of times.

“Besides, I feel relationships only work better if you have money”.

However, we all know you may not withstand spending up to 20 days with people in a house and not look for a partner.

He loves to try out new things and feels Big Brother Naija is just the show for him.

“I love networking and I want to have fun. I feel this platform was created to uplift the youth and the chosen contestants, and I think I’d fit the role perfectly,” he says.

Doyin

Doyin, full name Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, 26, is a medical radiographer.

Doyin is hoping Big Brother Naija will help change the direction of her life as she finds medicine “incredibly boring and I want to see if there is anything for me in the entertainment industry. Also, I just want to make more money than I’m currently making.”

She says making friends is not exactly her forte, so we should expect less from her in that aspect in the house.

Does she remind you of anyone? A former housemate? Think about it.

Adekunle

Adekunle, full name Adekunle Tobilola Olopade, 27, is a digital marketing consultant.

Adekunle hopes to win this season of Big Brother Naija so he can help his mother pay off her mortgage, loans and debt.

He is not afraid to take up challenges, even though he describes himself as a peace-loving individual.

As for relationships with housemates, there may be a problem considering “the fact that I’m always right; and by the way, I never say anything I don’t know, could be considered annoying. Also, I learned recently that I use a lot of big grammar when I speak.”

Adekunle announced July 30, 2021, on Instagram that he’ll be auditioning to be a housemate and there he is.

He is politically-inclined and uses hashtags like #runningforoffice2027 to show this.

One more thing…Adekunle creates adire designs.

Jack of many trades?

Allysyn

Allysyn, full name Osy Allysyn Audu, 25, is a content creator, YouTuber and aspiring model, who graduated from Babcock University in 2017.

After investing all her money in furniture for a show she wanted to start on YouTubw and losing it all when Covid-19 hit, Allysyn is eager to get it all back and then some, by winning Big Brother Naija.

She also hopes appearing on the show will help her build her brand.

“I want to do social media full-time, I want to continue modelling and I also want to be a television presenter.”

“I take everything as a joke, and I like to do things in my own time,” she says. Traits that could annoy her fellow housemates.

Dọtun

Dọtun, full name Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo, 26, works in a hospital as a medical physiologist and moonlights as a personal trainer on his days off.

He describes himself as “fun, good looking and spontaneous” and admits he never backs down from a challenge.

Let’s see how that plays in the house and beyond.

Dotun has aspirations of taking over the entertainment industry.

He graduated as one of the University of Ibadan’s top students. He was also a finalist on the Mr Tourism Nigeria 2018 show, no wonder he likes to walk around shirtless.

“I’m opinionated and confident, and some people don’t like it much,” Dotun says.

When quizzed about habits that may rub his fellow housemates up the wrong way. Dotun reckons he has the perfect blend of competitiveness and excitement to help him stand out in the Big Brother Naija House.

Chomzy

Chomzy, real name Esther Chioma Ndubueze, 22, is an entrepreneur who loves the simple things in life; sewing, travelling and twerking.

Some of Chomzy’s proudest moments come courtesy of her pageant and modelling work, as well as the multiple awards she has received for her humanitarian and school work.

Chomzy hopes Big Brother Naija will make her rich and famous.

“I want to be successful in my business and I want to find love too.”

Giddyfia

Giddyfia, real name Gideon Anieti Nwawo, 24, a Mechatronics Engineer from Ikot Ekpene, says he got his ‘fia’ from a combination of praises from people around him during his fitness activities and the song from one of Africa’s finest, Davido.

One of his favourite achievements is graduating from university with top honours.

He is a fitness buff and even won the 2019 ‘Male Physique of the Year’ award in college.

Giddyfia feels he will make a good Housemate because he is kind, caring, smart and fun to be with.

“There are things about me that people will love to see and emulate,” he says.

Diana

Diana, full name Diana Isoken Edobor, 33, is a Project Manager from Edo but lives in Abuja.

Diana values friendship and believes in treating people the way she would like to be treated; with love, loyalty and respect.

When asked about romantic relationships, Diana confirms that she is single.

“Guys perceive me as sophisticated, high maintenance and too expensive to approach. When they eventually get to know me, they realise I am actually a very lovable and down to earth person,” she says.

She aims to kick start her acting career, build a network of friends and use the Big Brother Naija platform to establish her brand, and also impact the world in the critical areas of poverty, education and climate change.

Hermes

Hermes has the ability to have two girlfriends who know themselves and not have HBP. Talmabout a true African who understands polygamy – polyamory specifically.

Hermes Chibueze Iyele is a

performance artist, and has had the opportunity to perform some of his original dance pieces at reputable festivals in Lagos, Glasgow and Rotterdam, and has also appeared in music videos for afrobeats stars including Burna Boy, Davido and Ajebo Hustlers.

Hermes counts basketball, public speaking and American flag football as some of his interests.

He auditioned for the Big Brother Naija show because “I’d like to show people just how much the love and creativity that is built in such tight living circumstances can change the world and help people grow.”

His relationship with other housemates may experience strain because “I’m one to tell the truth, but over time I’ve realised many people are not particularly fond of perspectives they don’t agree with, so I tell the truth, but diplomatically.”

ChiChi

ChiChi, full name Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, 22, is an exotic dancer you may be excited already, knowing you’ll see all of ‘that’ in the house.

She is also a chef, who loves swimming, dancing and travelling, and considers herself “an unshakeable ambitious goal-getter”.

She admits her bluntness can sometimes tick people off, but she doesn’t mind because she believes in sincerity.

“It’s either I say things the way they are, or I don’t say it at all”.

Chichi wants to be on Big Brother Naija to show people that there is more to exotic dancing than meets the eye.

“It saved my life,” she says when she was announced as a housemate.

“I have so many things to showcase and I believe the world really needs to see me. The Big Brother Naija House is the only place that will bring me that kind of spotlight,” she says.

Sheggz

Sheggz is the one that’ll take London to the house.

Segun Daniel Olusemo, 26, is an actor and professional footballer based in England. He has played as a right winger for Eastbourne Borough which he joined in February 2020.

The last match for Sheggz was against Blackpool in the English FA Cup, when the match result was a 0-3 Eastbourne Borough home loss.

But, after an injury last year, he started acting again and recently scored a role in a production directed by Tola Odunsi.

Sheggz considers himself down to earth, relatable, and ambitious.

Sheggz believes he has a lot to show the world.

“Nigerians have talent, we have swag, we have vibes, we’re smart, we’re ambitious and to be honest, we’re all over the world smashing goals and achieving”.

NB: The ages of the housemates were provided by Big Brother Naija