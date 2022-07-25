“I Get Jealous, Even Though I Am in a Relationship With 2 Queens” – Hermes Talks About His Polyamorous Relationship #BBNaijaS7

The level-up edition of Big Brother Naija Season 7 began over the weekend, and Hermes is one of the intriguing personalities that is already grabbing a lot of attention.

He is an outgoing young man who disclosed that he had two real girlfriends who are both aware of themselves.

Hermes described to his fellow housemates his polyamorous relationship during a round table discussion.

All three persons in the relationship are there voluntarily, the reality TV personality stated during the discussion.

Hermes continued by saying that he still gets jealous even though he is permitted to date other women other than the two women he’s involved with.

Click HERE to watch the video.

The dancer who identifies as an “orisha” on Instagram is a model who has performed in music videos for Chris Martin and Davido and Burna Boy’s “Monsters you Made” and “Ke Star” with Focalistic.

One of his girlfriends is said to be a German and the other is a Nigerian from Akwa Ibom state.

His German girlfriend had some really nice things to say about him on her Instagram story.

The reactions to Hermes’ polyamorous relationship have been quite interesting. While some are not phased at all by his relationship status, others have made jest of it and considered it not to be a serious one.

One thing is for sure, non-monogamous relationships are hardly spoken about in Nigeria and this season presents a challenge to the average viewers’ rather conservative worldview.

Here at Ynaija, however, we are here for this joyful ride.

