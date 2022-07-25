‘I don’t believe these times’: Track legend questions Tobi Amusan’s new world record

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria broke the women’s 100-meter hurdles world record on Monday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, but the win has sparked a lot of debate.

Amusan blasted to a victory in the first of three semi-finals in the first track event of the third session of the 10th day of competition with a timing of 12.12 seconds.

It smashed the previous best of 12.20sec set by American Kendra Harrison in 2016. Harrison was also in the first semi-final, finishing second in 12.27sec.

However, there was some discussion in Oregon about the accuracy of the stopwatch as a slew of scorching performances, including personal bests and national records, were established.

The legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson, who won four Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, questioned the veracity of the 100-meter hurdles timings being recorded and suggested something was wrong.

Heat 2 we were first shown winning time of 12.53. Few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down by .01 is normal. .10 is not. — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) July 25, 2022

The former American sprinter has received a lot of backlash following these comments. Many Nigerians have found his comments to be racist and demeaning. They believe that he was suggesting that it was impossible for a Nigerian to accomplish such a feat.

Here are some of the reactions.

Michael Johnson isn't happy that a Nigerian won the 100 meters hurdles (he would have loved for an American to win that race).



It is that simple. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) July 25, 2022

😂 Michael Johnson has given Nigerians quality material to transfer aggression on.



Was he doing his job? absolutely!

Should he have said it the way he did? I’m not so sure 🤔

Would he have said it if a fellow American broke the record🤨? Absolutely not !!



Drag him mama! — shifu 🦦 (@DawgTipster_) July 25, 2022

Michael Johnson never had a problem with the clock till a Nigerian broke a WR. — Chris (@Ned_Cray) July 25, 2022

Lol Michael Johnson tried to question Tobi Amusan’s world record and our Nigerian siblings are not having it. Monday morning twitter war in full pelt. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) July 25, 2022

Johnson’s worries won’t matter because Amusan’s new world record will stand.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the Jamaican duo of 2015 global champion Danielle Williams and Britany Anderson, American Alia Armstrong, Bahamian Devynne Charlton, and British Cindy Sember will all compete in the final alongside Amusan and Harrison.