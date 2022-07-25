Tobi Amusan wins the 100-meter hurdles final at the world championships, sets new record; Kaduna Train Attack: New video shows terrorists flogging captives | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tobi Amusan wins the 100-meter hurdles final at the world championships, sets new record

Internal strife at INEC threatens upcoming elections

Ogun declares Tuesday work-free for PVC registration

Kaduna Train Attack: New video shows terrorists flogging captives

74 isolated COVID-19 cases in Ekiti as the government tightens protocols

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Tobi Amusan wins the 100-meter hurdles final at the world championships, sets new record

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria received a $100,000 cheque after taking home the gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final in Eugene, Oregon, where she also broke her own record that she had established in the semi-final.

Amusan finished in a wind-assisted time of 12.06 seconds, faster than her semifinal time of 12.12 seconds. The time was later determined to be invalid because the wind speed was too high.

Amusan, the reigning Commonwealth champion, finished ahead of third-place finisher Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Cuba and second-place finisher Britany Anderson of Jamaica.

World Athletics on its Twitter handles wrote: “Continuing to put our pledges towards greater gender equality into practice. #WeGrowAthletics by proudly funding the women’s world record programme at #WorldAthleticsChamps.”

Internal strife at INEC threatens upcoming elections

The All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership’s persistent efforts to secure the participation of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Godswill Akpabio in the senatorial elections for the Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West districts in 2023 have created palpable tension within the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC.

This has not gone down well with some Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

In fact, some of the monitoring committees’ reports are being altered or ignored, which has lowered the morale of INEC workers at some of the state offices.

Due to this, INEC has encouraged and started numerous lawsuits in numerous federal high courts nationwide.

The commission stated that, as of the most recent count, it is a party to over 300 judicial cases.

Also, under the supervision and control of INEC leadership, the Election and Political Parties Monitoring, EPM, and Legal Departments of the Commission have developed into theaters of intrigue as politicians take advantage of both departments to hone their shady strategies.

Ogun declares Tuesday work-free for PVC registration

Tuesday has been deemed a work-free day in Ogun State by Governor Dapo Abiodun as the registration period for voters in the general elections of 2023 draws to a close.

The governor made this announcement in a press release released by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Abiodun said, the “one-day public holiday is to provide a window for all workers in the state, who have either lost their cards, not registered or who might need to travel to their wards, local government areas and constituencies to perfect their Permanent Voters Registration or transfer their cards, where necessary, to enable them to participate in the next general elections”.

“As an inclusive, participatory, and accountable government, the role of PVCs to the citizens cannot be overemphasised”, the governor said

The governor, therefore, urged all eligible adults to seize the opportunity of the holiday to go home to their different wards and constituencies to search for their Registered Voter Cards, fill out the claims and objections forms and transfer the PVCs where necessary.

Kaduna Train Attack: New video shows terrorists flogging captives

The terrorists who ambushed a train in Kaduna and abducted numerous passengers have made another video of their victims available online.

In the new footage, the terrorists can be seen whipping some of the victims with sticks and manhandling others as they sob and beg for aid.

Ali and Abdullahi, two of the terrorists who were there, were urged to cease touching the victims by one of the terrorists who appeared to be dissatisfied with the situation.

One of the kidnapped passengers then made an appearance on video to describe how they were taken and to express regret that the Nigerian government had failed to achieve their release.

Also, a female captive cried and called the Nigerian government ‘wicked.’

In the process, one of the terrorists said the Nigerian government should be blamed for what is happening to the captives because they refused to do the needful.

“We know your plan (Nigerian government) is to rescue the captives with force. Know that this is little of what we can do to them (beating the captives) as we said earlier, if you (the government) did not reach our demand, this place will be a slaughterhouse,” the terrorist said.

The individual, who appeared to be the group’s leader, promised to abduct important senators, legislators, and government officials.

Idris Garba, the son of a former military governor of Kano state, his wife, and their children are among the 43 hostages who are still being held captive.

74 isolated COVID-19 cases in Ekiti as the government tightens protocols

The Ekiti State Government has reinstated the use of face masks, handwashing, and sanitization after 74 people were segregated owing to the infection last week.

In order to stop the virus from spreading, the state administration also insisted on social distance in public settings.

After 364 new cases of the virus were detected in the state as of July 23, the administration reacted.

619 new cases were reported by the NCDC, with Ekiti State leading the way.

Like other states, Ekiti State participated in the fight against COVID-19, but from November 2021 onward, it started to lose ground.

Since the disease first appeared, Ekiti State has lost 28 people to it.

A total of 2,010 confirmed cases have been reported in the state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the NCDC, Lagos had 62 new cases, Rivers had 58, Delta had 27, FCT had 22, Oyo had 19, Cross River had 16, Abia had 14, Kano had 12, Bayelsa had 11, Nasarawa had 8, Gombe had 3, Plateau had 2, and Bauchi had 1.

So far, a total of 260,339 confirmed cases have been reported in the nation. While 253,566 patients have been discharged, 3,147 deaths have been reported.