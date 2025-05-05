YNaija Spotlight: Mavin Records Label’s Female Rapper ‘Lifesize Teddy’

Lifesize Teddy (Elestee), born “Banigo Apiafi Treasure,” is a Nigerian female rapper signed to the famous Mavin Records label by superstar music executive Don Jazzy in 2023.

The poet and artist joined the same label as Rema, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, and more. Lifesize Teddy first came into the limelight in 2019 when she wowed Mavin Records with a freestyle performance at Ladipoe’s live show.

Since then, the label’s management has trained her extensively, preparing her for the stardom that would soon come her way.

Upon being announced as a new artist in Mavin Records, Lifesize Teddy has released two EPs and four singles, dedicated to showing her range and versatility as a poet and female rapper.

Elestee recently released a new single this year titled ‘Space,’ and the Nigerian fans have been streaming to support her artistry.

In an industry that has few female rappers, Lifesize Teddy has proven to stand against the norms and chosen to represent the women in the music industry, standing as a beacon for female artists aspiring to become rappers.

Elestee is more than just a rapper; she is also at the forefront of supporting women’s rights. Aligning with feminism, she champions the fight for women to gain equal rights in Nigeria and Africa.

Check out Lifesize Teddy’s new song, “Space,” on YouTube to fully experience the creativity and ensnaring lyrics she delivers in her songs.