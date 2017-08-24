The YNaija Tracklist: Buhari has the right to hold or cancel FEC meeting – Adesina | 4 dead, 8 injured in Maiduguri blast | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Defeat me with superiority of your argument not AK47 | Nnamdi Kanu tells Buhari – YNaija

Buhari has the right to hold or cancel FEC meeting – Adesina – YNaija

Malabu oil deal: Ex-President Jonathan ignores reps invitation – YNaija

South-East senators ask Nnamdi Kanu not to resort to violence – YNaija

Ebonyi bans embalming of corpses at home – YNaija

Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide – Punch

Why Nigerians Must Seek Peace, Not War — Ex-Biafrian Soldier – Vanguard

4 dead, 8 injured in Maiduguri blast – Daily Trust

Mudslide: Nigeria donates $2m cash, relief materials to Sierra Leone – The Nation

Trump softens tone to urge ‘a new unity’ – BBC