The YNaija Tracklist: Buhari has the right to hold or cancel FEC meeting – Adesina | 4 dead, 8 injured in Maiduguri blast | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Defeat me with superiority of your argument not AK47 | Nnamdi Kanu tells Buhari – YNaija
Buhari has the right to hold or cancel FEC meeting – Adesina – YNaija
Malabu oil deal: Ex-President Jonathan ignores reps invitation – YNaija
South-East senators ask Nnamdi Kanu not to resort to violence – YNaija
Ebonyi bans embalming of corpses at home – YNaija
Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide – Punch
Why Nigerians Must Seek Peace, Not War — Ex-Biafrian Soldier – Vanguard
4 dead, 8 injured in Maiduguri blast – Daily Trust
Mudslide: Nigeria donates $2m cash, relief materials to Sierra Leone – The Nation
Trump softens tone to urge ‘a new unity’ – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter