Trump signs veterans reform act into law

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump yesterday night while attending American Legion conference in Reno, Nevada signed the “Veterans Appeals Improvement and modernization act” into law.

The President who disclosed this while marveling in the capacity to sign the act wrote on his Twitter handle, “A great honor to sign the Veterans Appeals Improvement & Modernization Act into law w/ @AmericanLegion @SecShulkin.”

A great honor to sign the Veterans Appeals Improvement & Modernization Act into law w/ @AmericanLegion @SecShulkin.

🎥https://t.co/fr2sf9oRvd pic.twitter.com/bICsRm1tQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

The Veterans reform bill which was unanimously passed by the Senate streamlines the lengthy process that veterans undergo when appealing their claims for disability benefits” with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The legislation was created to help veterans navigate the VA system and challenge rejected bids for benefits. It’s also intended to alleviate the backlog of appeals through new approaches for veterans seeking benefits.