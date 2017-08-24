[The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: Rejoice with others, you are next in line By Bolu Akindele August 24, 2017 Home » Latest » Church Culture » [The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: Rejoice with others, you are next in line Rejoice with others; you are next in line. Love is the Oxygen of life. Rejoice with others, You are next in line. Amen! #Love #OxygenofLife A post shared by Daystar Christian Centre (@daystarng) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT Follow @ynaija on Twitter Comments TagsDaystar Christian CentreLovemorning devotionThe Church Blog Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website Previous article[The Church Blog] Major takeaways from Paul Adefarasin’s message at #SLC2017 Next article[The Church Blog] #SLC2017 Day 1 was indeed incredible (PHOTOS) You may also like [The Church Blog] #SLC2017 Day 1 was indeed incredible (PHOTOS) [The Church Blog] How Pastor Ifeanyi introduced Pastor Paul is just so magical #SLC2017 [The Church Blog] Can’t Make it to#SLC2017? There’s a Livestream broadcast