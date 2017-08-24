Dear Femi Adesina, no law says you must respond to everything

Dear Femi Adesina,

We have come to the conclusion that you aren’t as terrible as one will be tempted to think. You are just a square peg trying to fit in the round whole – same as your colleagues in President Buhari’s media team. You all were tapped to serve as media advisers based on your qualifications as journalists and that’s become more obvious than ever now that what this failing President needs is a genius public relations expert.

It’s sad to see how you continuously say things that hurt your boss – and you, frankly – at every opportunity in a bid to respond to questions (and comments) that need no answer.

We’ll not dwell over the comments you made on Monday about how the President will go back to the U.K whenever the need arises because we believe what you have just said falls in the same category. We only mention it so that you’ll know to apply the same advice we want to give here.

You say that President Buhari’s cancellation of the Federal Executive Meeting – which, by the way, has held weekly except for the times he was to ill to convene the meeting – are essentially his to do whatever with as he pleases. Forgive anyone who may have concluded that what you were really trying to say is that President Buhari reserves the right to do whatever he wants as though he’s some rightful heir to the Iron throne carved out of golden Zuma pebbles and not a public servant elected to serve the people you now wave off routinely with your don’t-question-me-hands.

Sir, please don’t continue to insult us. We understand it must be hard for you to continue to show up to a job that demands from you more than you can give at this moment and you are not helped by the enormous amount of politicking that you have to deal with. But please, especially for your own sake, please don’t resort to slavishly responding to every single thing you are asked. There’s a reason why the phrase “no comment” was invented and has caught on so well with people who do what you do. It’s so that you can weigh all the options before you say something that will put you in the class of the Wendell Simlins of this world.

The Wendell Simlins of this world always forget that while on the job, they need to retain some level of credibility, to help them stay relevant in intelligible discussions after their patrons leave the corridors of power. You don’t want to be like them. Please don’t.