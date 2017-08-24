South-East senators ask Nnamdi Kanu not to resort to violence

Senators from the South-East on Wednesday met with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the chairman of the Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-South), the meeting took place in his Ohuru, Obingwa country home in Abia State on Tuesday.

In a statement, Abaribe was quoted to have urged the agitators to avoid all forms of violence.

He added that the caucus would always support and work for a united Nigeria.

The senator called for total restructuring of the country and devolution of powers.

He said, “I thank Kanu for assuring (the caucus) to conduct his members in a peaceful manner and within the ambits of the law. This engagement is a continuous process that will lead us to find a lasting solution to whatever grievances that necessitated the agitations in Nigeria.

“The caucus will accordingly meet as soon as we resume from recess to continue the engagement for the good of our people and our dear country. All of us desire equality, equity, fairness in a peaceful and united Nigeria.”