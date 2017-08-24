Trump is just like Nigerian leaders | 3 things we learnt from Donald Trump’s latest rant

It’ safe to say that Donald Trump in fully back on his campaign trail. #45 still has over 3 years to go on a tumultuous (to say the least) tenure.

Yesterday, he left the chaos of the constant bickering with Senators (Republicans too) behind and was off to Arizona on another one of his campaign-style rallies. He did not only force protesters out of their daily schedule unto the streets outside the Phoenix Convention Center, he filled his venue of choice almost up to capacity with a baying crowd of Trump lovers.

https://twitter.com/frostygary/status/900138414166691841c

His speech (was that even a speech?) was markedly different than the one he’d delivered on Monday about his Afghan strategy – or the lack of it – and how America will no longer fund wars in other territories in order to impose democracies there (i.e Pakistan).

Here are 3 things we learnt from The Donald’s Arizonian expedition:

Trump is not very far off rom Nigerian leaders when it comes to dealing with opposition

And we cannot believe it took us this long to say it. His abilities with smear campaigns against his detractors will certainly become legend someday but it’s the way he has absolutely no problem with sanctioning the use of State force against his protesters that amazes us considering that America is the land of the free and what not.

Outside the Phoenix Convention Centre, where peaceful protesters had gathered to show their discontent or a President that has absolutely no qualms placing neo-nazis, white supremacists and KKK-apologists in the same moral corner as those who stand to challenge them, things turned chaotic while Trump comfortably addressed his supporters inside. CNN reports that the Police “used tear gas to manage the thousands protesting President Donald Trump’s rally there”.

“A police helicopter circled overhead crowds of protesters, telling them to leave the area. Other officers on the ground urged remaining protesters to disperse or be arrested for unlawful assembly. “People in the crowd began fighting and throwing rocks and bottles at police,” Sgt. Jonathan Howard, of the Phoenix Police Department, said in a statement to CNN. “They also dispersed some gas in the area. Police have responded with pepper balls and oc (pepper) spray in an attempt to disperse the crowd and stop the assaults.”

We can understand that pro-Buhari protesters in Nigeria will miraculously be escorted to Aso Rock by armed men of the force during their “counter-protest” while those who protest against the President get mobbed in the same city. It’s Nigeria after all. The Giant of Africa whose military can hardly conquer Boko Haram but will gladly take post in the clouds to guard the free speech of citizens on social media. Nothing can come as a surprise anymore here. But when the same thing happens in America, it comes as a shock, especially when you still believe the myth of America as the land of the free and home of the brave.

Donald Trump is a lost cause

There’s no redeeming the man from being “embarrassing” and “unhinged” – words used by CNN’s Don Lemon to describe the rally.

He attacked the media and told lies about having strongly condemned the white supremacists and neo-nazis. He said they weren’t reporting facts – same old story.

And then went on to make the same deplorable promises he started (and should have learnt, by now, he cannot fulfill) during his campaign about boosting the economy, creating jobs, curbing immigrants and “draining the swamp”.

Does the man get any creative from here on out. He’s unhinged, sure, but this has become too boring.

The crack within the Republican party is now completely undeniable

Thanks to all the jabs at fellow Republicans (those in the Senate), Donald Trump managed – during his rally speech – to leave no doubts in any minds that there’s no love lost between him and Senator McCain, Jef Blake, Mitch McConnell and who knows who else.

He blamed the Senate for his inability to repeal and replace ObamaCare with the lamest legislation that he his disturbed administration came up with. Although he managed not to mention names – I will not mention any names. Very presidential, isn’t it?” – but a combination of his recent tweets and public grievances left no one in doubt of those within the party that he was referring to.