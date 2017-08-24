Kwara records another Lassa fever case

The Kwara State government on Wednesday confirmed another case of Lassa fever in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Kwara State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Mahmud Ajeigbe, disclosed this during a media briefing in Ilorin.

The commissioner said the victim was the father of a boy who had earlier tested positive.

He said the father of the boy was the second person to be infected with the disease in the state.

He added that treatment and isolation centres had been set up at Omu-Aran, Ajase and Babanla health facilities with necessary infrastructure.

He urged the people to maintain better hygiene.