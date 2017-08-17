Lassa fever: LUTH delists 70 under surveillance

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has discharged two doctors infected with Lassa Fever.

Chief Medical Director, Prof. Chris Bode disclosed this in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the first who had contact with the index patient had been discharged earlier.

He added that 70 contacts have been removed from the surveillance list as none of them has shown symptoms of the disease.

Bode said, “The three doctors have been discharged and quite a number of them under the watch list have been discharged. About 70 people under the watch have completed their surveillance period but there are 60 others who will shortly be completing their own watch period very soon. We will be issuing a compressive report on the development.”