Donald Trump to address the nation on new U.S. Afghan strategy

US President Donald Trump will announce his decision on strategies to be employed in Afghanistan, in an address to troops and the nation.

Trump will “provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia” in the evening address from the military base at Fort Myer southwest of the capital, the White House said in a statement.

A senior administration official said the likeliest outcome was that Trump would agree to a modest increase in US troops.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 – after the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington, DC – and overthrew the Taliban government.

But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump.

“I took over a mess, and we’re going to make it a lot less messy,” Trump said when asked about Afghanistan earlier this month.