JAMB set to announce policy changes on Tuesday

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which reportedly began a meeting Monday, is set to announce a major new policy on Tuesday.

According to Premium Times, the meeting, which involves admission officers of Nigerian higher institutions, is taking place at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

Issues being discussed at the meeting include the introduction of central admission processing system (CAPS) to ensure quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process.

The new policy is expected to make provision for a ‘market place’ in the JAMB portal where institutions can go and ‘request for students in Nigeria who score their cut off points.’

These institutions will write to JAMB to request for the students and also give them (students) three days to respond. Also, only three universities can request for a candidate if the policy is adopted.

The new policy is also expected to allow institutions in Nigeria peg their cut off point after meeting with their respective senates.

The report also notes that the new policy will also give the academic board or senate of an institution the power to ‘allocate percentages to JAMB, the school and O’level results as these will be calculated to get the students’ cut off marks for post-UTME.’