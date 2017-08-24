Defeat me with superiority of your argument not AK47 | Nnamdi Kanu tells Buhari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to defeat him with a more compelling argument against Biafra, rather than weapons.

Kanu said this on Wednesday in Abia, in reaction to an order to security chiefs to curtail the excesses of secessionist groups, including IPOB.

He said the group will never use violence as an option, while stating that the “recourse to brute force to solve national problems would never work.”

“In this debate for freedom, everybody has to be heard. Buhari should defeat me with the superiority of his argument not AK 47,” he said.

“Some people quickly recourse to violence, hate and intimidation because they have lost the force of argument.

“It is the continuation of Buhari’s dictatorial and unwholesomely undemocratic approach to governance. I find it unacceptable and insulting that somebody elected by the people can turn around and dictate to them how he wants them to behave.”

Kanu added that the group would never resort to violence in its quest for a sovereign state of Biafra.

“There is no need for people to be afraid of the internal operations of the IPOB. We will never ever resort to armed violence or armed conflict of any sort,” he said.

“I will not do anything that will bring dishonour or shame to our people and if I do it, IPOB will never be violent, we will never be armed.”