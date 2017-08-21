The YNaija Tracklist: Every Nigerian has the right to live anywhere – Buhari | Send Nnamdi Kanu back to prison | Arewa Youth tell FG | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Every Nigerian has the right to live anywhere – Buhari – YNaija
Kogi govt identifies disease which killed 62 people – YNaija
How many judges have been arrested for bribery? | NJC rejects NBS report on bribe – YNaija
FG, states to set up special courts for hate speech, others – YNaija
Send Nnamdi Kanu back to prison | Arewa Youth tell FG – YNaija
Ogun couple torture, chain 11- year-old in toilet – Punch
We’ve Not Called Off Strike, Still Consulting —ASUU – Vanguard
EFCC recovers N329b from 10 marketers – The Nation
FG, states, LGs share N2.8tr in 6 months – NEITI – Daily Trust
Ten missing in US destroyer collision – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter