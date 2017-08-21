Clueless Yahaya Bello is the worst Nigerian governor | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

Just when one thought sycophancy and lack of discretion were going out of fashion, Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello showed up, waltzing the runway of stupidity gracefully with folly.

Bello, who since the inception of his tenure has been owing civil servant salaries is currently building a mansion, according to reports.

In the week under review, Bello is ranked as the worst Nigerian governor in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors.

Following the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation, Bello decided it was wise to declare a public holiday in the state.

In a statement by the governor’s Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, Bello said the gesture was in line with the support of the Kogi people for “the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President”.

“We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria,” the statement added.

The governor’s decision to shutdown activities in the state to pray for the returnee president makes absolutely no sense and is a proof of his cluelessness on how to run state affairs. Kogi is a state where the governor has over 60 aides, civil servants are being owed salaries, university lecturers are unhappy, but Bello’s number one priority is to pray for the president.

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom who performed woefully in the last ranking has risen two places this week. Ortom’s rise comes after he denounced the quit notice handed to Fulanis in the state by a group called Middle Belt Renaissance Forum.

From the best to the worst, see our top ten below.

State Name Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 1 1 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 2 2 Kaduna State Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai APC 2015 3 3 Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2014 4 4 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 5 5 Ebonyi State David Umahi PDP 2015 6 6 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 7 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 8 8 Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP 2015 9 9 Kano State Umar Ganduje APC 2015 10 10

