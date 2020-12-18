#YNaijaSportsExtra: Anthony Joshua and Fury set to fight without their titles on the line

The last two years for heavyweight boxing has rested on the shoulders of three exceptional athletes: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. We all want to see a mammoth battle between two great fighters and shower admiration to the one who comes out on top, we all want to know who the best is and with these three guys, it remains unclear.

Earlier this year, we got to witness one half of this three-way rivalry when Tyson Fury took on Wilder. Fury knocked out Wilder and took home the WBC title. Leaving the argument of best in the world between Fury and AJ.

Prior to this, everyone wanted to see AJ take on Wilder to unify all four world heavyweight titles, which AJ has three of. But, seeing as Fury defeated Wilder to posses the only other heavyweight title not in AJ’s possession everyone now wants to see AJ take on Fury.

Even Fury and AJ have expressed interest in facing each other, alas one excuse or the other has delayed this fight. Fortunately, both fighters are cleared to face each other and the only thing that could stop this is reluctance from either or both of their camps.

However, recent development has it that, both fighters still have an obligation to defend their championship against other fighters. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter and Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, have both identified this roadblock, stating that the only way they can convince the boxing governing bodies to let their boxers bypass their already slated obligations and fight each other is to make sure the title is not on the line.

Fury is still obligated to give ex-champion Wilder a rematch for the WBC title, while AJ is obligated to give a fighter named Oleksandr Usyk, the number one ranked heavyweight, a shot at his title.

As it stands, there are only two options for the AJ/fury fight, the first being that they take care of their obligations and then set a match for after that, which could mean 2022, the problem with this is that one or both of them may not be a titleholder by then. The second option is that they fight next year but their titles would not be on the line.

