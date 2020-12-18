Emir of Kaura Namoda’s convoy attacked |How many before decisive steps are taken to end banditry?

Bandits reportedly attacked the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Muhammad Asha and his convoy, killing three policemen and five others during the attack. The incident occurred Thursday, December 17, 2020, when the Emir was returning from Abuja to his base in Zamfara.

This happened same day hundreds of the Kankara schoolboys were released by the abductors believed to be bandits. The boys had been held hostage for one week before they were released.

From the foregoing, it appears that banditry is fast becoming the new normal in the country. And, the government’s body language is care less.

While securing the release of some of the Kankara school boys is commendable; we still have too many questions about the bandits and their increasing activities.

Rural banditry, in particular, has reached an alarming height in recent times, especially in the Northwestern states of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara as it now seems easier for bandits to unleash mayhem on rural dwellers and unsuspecting commuters with impunity.

Studies have shown that crime thrives in contexts where there is little or no deterrence and a lack of government presence. And, most rural communities in Nigeria, as well as highways, have become breeding grounds for criminal activities to thrive because they are interspersed with forest.

As an institution established to cater to the wellbeing of its citizens, it is expected of the government to provide viable solutions to effectively address the endemic security challenge in the country to give its citizens a sense of safety.

As part of the solutions to the endemic insecurity challenge across the country, there is a need for the government to establish effective community policing mechanisms to address the hinterlands’ peculiar security challenges.

If the government fails to take decisive steps to address this problem, it will persist and plunge the country into a worse state.

The Emir of Kaura Namoda’s convoy with all the security camaraderie was attacked. What about citizens who don’t have escorts?