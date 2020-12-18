YNaijaSportsAnalysis: Ronaldo to Man-U and Pogba to Juventus, seems like a good deal

It may seem like a totally ridiculous idea but there has been talk of Manchester United considering the prospect of a sensational swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo back to the team, giving Paul Pogba in exchange.

Talks about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has gone on for months now, and his agent, Mino Raiola says, “I can say it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United,” according to Tuttosport.

The Paul Pogba situation is Manchester United is becoming a bit ridiculous. Raiola claimed his client was unhappy at the club and urged the United board to let him leave when the transfer window reopens.

And, as it stands, Man Utd is currently exploring options to trade the French world Champion. A seemingly possible deal at the moment is a trade for Juventus’s Paulo Dybala. But, ironically, a more financially sturdy deal, one that after an in-depth look would make more sense is a swap for Juventus’ forward Cristiano Ronaldo with Pogba.

Right off the bat, it may seem like lunacy for some to fathom trading a generational talent like Ronaldo for an, albeit world class athlete but one who does not compare to Ronaldo, but it’s deeper than that.

This deal while seemingly ridiculous, holds advantages for both clubs. For Juventus, it is getting rid of the huge financial responsibility they have to Ronaldo that would sweeten this deal, particularly considering the financial toll the pandemic has brought upon the club.

Also Ronaldo’s contract with the team is coming to an end mid-2022, precisely 18 months from now, at which time, they would lose him to free agency, rather than having him as a chip to bargain. So a deal to trade Ronaldo, considering what a huge asset he currently is, especially since he remains healthy and productive, might be a investment that would pay off in the future, while also taking away a huge financial responsibility.

Thirdly, no matter how you want to scratch it, Ronaldo is 35, 36 in two months time, and father time will eventually knock on the door. Right now, they can make a case that this 35 year old athlete is still performing at a high level having scored 14 goals in 12 games so far this season. But in 2022, would they still be able to make that claim? Right now he is an invaluable asset, one that the team can use to buy a future for themselves. Pogba is only 27, and has a whole lot to offer, including a player growth that might be beneficial to Juventus for the next four years plus.

And finally, Pogba can command a lot of media attention to any franchise. Ronaldo does command more, but Pogba’s personality and marketability makes him a media darling, and he can still bring a lot of attention to the franchise, one only a handful of soccer players can.

So what’s the advantage for Manchester United? For starters, they would be relieving themselves of a player who is unexcited about the club and replacing him with one that may be glad to be back where it all began.

No doubt, this would mean that Man Utd’s wage bill would more than double, but Ronaldo back in Man Utd is a story whose marketability could offset the extra cost.

Ronaldo would also bring a level of excitement, not only to the club which is in desperate need of it, but to the entire English football scene, giving the media and fans a lot to talk about. Also the possibility of having Lionel Messi in Manchester City, as has been rumored, and Ronaldo in Manchester United would make for a story book ending to both athletes storied rivalry.

There is also the idea that Ronaldo would fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer system more than Juventus’s culture which has been to wean players to form a collective unit. Since Ronaldo got there, it has been “give Ronaldo the ball and get out the way.”