You’re a duck face – Wizkid goes full blast on Tekno

The social media ‘supremacy war’ that started with Wizkid and Davido has been shifted to Wizkid and Tekno.

The most recent one started on Wednesday when the Tekno wrote on Twitter, “Na just time, soon we go know who international pass.”

Wizkid ‘woke up on Thursday morning’ tweeting, “Good Morning! Ducks don’t play where lions play!”

It was not confirmed if Wizkid was referring to Davido or Tekno until a fan asked, “please is this for Tekno?’

“Yes! Only 1 duck face!” Wizkid aptly replied.