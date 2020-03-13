YWomenSpecial: Meet Igbinovia Omon Sophia; metal foil and water colour artist

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence last Friday, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space. We took time out to speak to some of these amazons about their work and the celebrations:

Tell us a bit about yourself as an artist

I am a Nigerian artist that works with metal foil and water colour. Born in the 80s. She holds a Higher National Diploma in Computer Graphics from the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State.

My works have been featured in newspapers, books, local and international exhibitions, online platforms including African Styles and Culture Magazine.

What’s the concept behind your work (displayed at the British Deputy High Commission)?

My work titled ‘Adire Queen’ is inspired by Chief Dr. Nike Okundaye, a textile artist who suffered domestic violence in the hands of her now divorced husband, Prince Twin Seven-Seven; simply because she dared to pursue a career as an artist and also earn a living as a human being. Despite her travails, Nike was able to stand up for herself, her children and also build an enviable career as an artist. Although the journey was extremely tough, she engaged in different kinds of jobs, including hawking artworks in traffic and on the street of Lagos with a baby strapped on her back. She is a reference point in Nigerian art today and has imprinted her name in the sands of history.

What does it feel like being a woman in the Art space?

A lot of challenges because women in art are not more 40 per cent. While in school, imagine a class of 76 students having just 12 women studying art and the others are men, but you still see some women coming out top in the class. This was the fun part of it.

What is your message to women on this celebration of International Women’s Day?

My message to women and girls is for us to stay empowered and never to be a burden to our spouse. We should strive to be useful to our society and make positive impact.