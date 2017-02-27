2baba donates N3.5m to UN

by Dolapo Adelana

Entertainer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has donated the sum of N3.5 million to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, to support humanitarian interventions.

External Relations Officer, UNHCR, Nigeria, Mr Hanson Tamfu made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Tamfu said the donation from the 2baba Foundation was to support the commission in providing life-saving support to families forcibly displaced in Nigeria and across the continent.

The officer quoted 2baba as saying, “I am proud to support the UN Refugee Agency because of its proven track record of being at the fore front of displacement emergencies.

“I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues.

“I care about them and this donation is one of such efforts because we plan to have a major charity concert in June to raise money whilst offering my music and talents to the world for donations towards this noble cause.

“I am confident in UNHCR because it knows how to make a difference in the lives of millions of women, children and men who have lost everything but hope,“ 2baba said.

UNHCR’s Director of the Africa Bureau, Valentin Tapsoba, appreciated Tuface for his generosity and contribution to the commission’s cause.

He said it was encouraging to have someone of Tuface’s calibre recognising the needs of the people who have been forced to flee their homes.