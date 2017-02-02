3 soldiers, several terrorists killed as troops clash with Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has lost three soldiers during battles with Boko Haram insurgents.

Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman in a statement on Wednesday said the battles were in different locations.

Usman said troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, 7 Division “had an encounter with fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in which they recovered Armoured Fighting vehicle, trucks, arms and ammunition.”

He said troops cleared the hideouts of insurgents, killing 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered 1 Light Machine Gun, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes and 1 Extra Anti-Aircraft Gun Barrel.

The statement reads, “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE during clearance operation at Dulsa and Buk, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, today had an encounter with fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in which they recovered Armoured Fighting vehicle, trucks, arms and ammunition.

“At Dulsa this morning, the troops cleared the hideout of the terrorists during which they neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered 1 Light Machine Gun, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes and 1 Extra Anti-Aircraft Gun Barrel.

“The troops also encountered Boko Haram terrorists camp at Buk where they were engaged by the terrorists.

“During the encounter, the troops neutralized large number of the Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

“They also made an unprecedented recovery.

“The items recovered include 9 AK-47 rifles, 3 Fabrique Nationale rifles, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 1 Mortar Tube, 1 Shilka, 1 Gun truck mounted with Anti-Aircraft Gun and 2 Hilux vehicles.

“Unfortunately however, 3 soldiers paid the supreme price, while 5 others were wounded in action. Similarly, 1 Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected vehicle belonging to the Brigade was badly damaged.

“The bodies of the late soldiers and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated.

“The wounded soldiers are in stable condition.”

