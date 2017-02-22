336 soldiers, 5,929 Boko Haram insurgents killed in 7 years – Report

by Azeez Adeniyi

Civic organization, BudgIT has said 5929 Boko Haram members and about 336 soldiers have been killed between 2009 to 2016 due to the insurgency in the North East.

In a report titled BH Tracker on Tuesday, BudgIT said 7,136 civilians were also killed.

The report stated that death of 181 suicide bombers’ was recorded during the period under review, while 3,384 persons were injured.

BudgIT said 114 soldiers died in 2014, while 76 deaths were recorded the preceding year.

The least number of soldiers’ deaths was recorded in 2009 when only one soldier died.

It stated that the highest rate of suicide bombing was also in 2015, adding that 91 suicide bombers lost their lives that year.

On the death of Boko Haram fighters, it revealed that 1,471 deaths was recorded in 2015, while 3 died in 2010.

The report further revealed that 1,300 persons were injured in 2015 alone, while 1,010 others suffered a similar fate in 2014.

Operations Manager, BudgIT, Mr. Stanley Achonu said the figures were arrived at from data obtained from the media.

He said the report took about a year to compile, stating that the military has done well.

“Boko Haram overtook ISIL as the most deadly terrorist group in the world in 2015. Nigeria, with the largest increase in deaths from terrorism, recorded 7,512 fatalities in 2014. This alone shows how deadly the sect was and this report tries to bring to the fore some of the findings recorded during the review period,” Achonu said.

