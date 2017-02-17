Abuja airport closure: ‘Kaduna airport ready’

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chairman, Coordinating Committee on Abuja relocation, Capt. Mohammed Joji on Friday said the Kaduna Airport has been equipped with modern facilities in preparation of the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Joji made the remark on Friday after inspecting facilities at the airport.

He said some of the facilities installed at the airport to include lighting system, distance measuring equipment, solar power, and other vital equipments.

“All the equipment were tested and are doing fine. As far as I am concerned, I am comfortable with this one, we are happy about it,” Joji told newsmen.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman said adequate security has been provided at the Abuja-Kaduna road as well as the airport.

“Our level of deployment on the road has been assessed and we have earmarked where we will cover in terms of patrol.

“We have also made arrangement to protect the airport and equipment, building and everywhere.

“We have also ensured that all hotels and places of interest are protected and guarded, and we are going to increase patrol visibility,” Alkali said

Kaduna Airport Manager, Amina Salami, said so far, the airport is 95 per cent ready for traffic from Abuja.

