AGF queries Babachir Lawal over North East contract fraud

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has sent a query to the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal over alleged contract fraud, Daily Trust reports.

It was learnt that the query was sent on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari and has already been replied by the SGF.

An official at the office of the SGF said “the SGF had replied the query. He attached some documents in his reply and was done before the expiration of time given to him by the query.”

Recall that the President had directed the AGF to query the SGF and the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over allegations against them.

The Senate Committee on mounting crisis of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had accused him of awarding contracts to his friends and company and receiving kickbacks.

He has also failed to account for N2.5 billion PINE funds.

