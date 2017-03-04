Akeredolu bans logging activities in Ondo

by Dolapo Adelana

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has banned logging activities in forest reserves across the 18 local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Toyin Akinkuotu, the state Head of Service, on Friday in Akure.

Akeredolu, who said the ban was with immediate effect, also dissolved every taskforce on forestry and related matters.

He directed law enforcement agencies and forestry officials to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

‘‘This development is coming on the heels of reported illegal exploration activities going on in forest reserves across the state.

‘‘The illegal activities have resulted in loss of huge revenues by the state government,’’ he said.