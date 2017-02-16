Trump perplexed as journalist calls him out for lying (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

An American journalist Thursday spotted a lie in a statement made by US president Donald Trump during a press conference.

Trump had during the conference said he won the November election with 306 electoral college votes, the highest since Ronald Reagan.

But a reporter quickly called Trump’s attention to the statement saying why should Americans trust Trump when he was providing false information.

The reporter said Obama got 365 votes while George HW Bush got 472 votes.

An obviously bemused Trump could muster no concrete defence, but insisted that his victory was substantial.

Earlier on Thursday Trump had tweeted about his electoral college vote victory.

“The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story – RUSSIA. Fake news!” he tweeted.

