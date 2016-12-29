APC wants to bomb my plane – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, accused the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of plotting to bomb his plane.

According to The Punch, Wike stated this on Thursday at a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt organised by the state PDP.

At the service, Wike said all those calling for continued bloodshed in the state will only see such in their families.

“They said they will blow the plane that I will enter. You are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time,” the governor said.

