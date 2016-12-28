Army arrests 40 foreigners after Sambisa Forest capture

The Nigerian Army has arrested over 40 foreigners since the capture of Sambisa Forest, stronghold of terrorist group, Boko Haram, The Nation reports.

A source said the profiling of the foreigners to ascertain if they were working for the group has started.

It was also learnt that the Army has blocked all known entry and exit points to Sambisa Forest to limit the movement of fleeing terrorists.

The source said, “In the last one week since we launched massive operations in Sambisa Forest, we have arrested over 40 foreigners.

“We will come up with the details later after the profiling of these suspects. They are all being debriefed. But we discovered that there were so many foreigners in the midst of Boko Haram.

“We have also rescued a lot of people who are being screened too.”

The source also said the terrorist group has been dispersed and dislocated.

“The success of the operations is significant because there is no habitation beyond these areas in Sambisa Forest. The area is about 66,000 sq kilometres and there are so many parts uninhabited.

“Many insurgents, including their leaders, were killed and many were captured. Many insurgents are now fleeing. The situation now is that Boko Haram insurgents have been dispersed and dislocated.”

