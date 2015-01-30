At 90, Robert Mugabe becomes the new Chairman of the African Union

by Kolapo Olapoju

President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has replaced Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, as the Chairman of the African Union.

90-year-old Mugabe, on Friday, January 30, was elected as Chairman of the union at the AU summit in Addis Abbaba.

Mugabe thanked African leaders for electing him, saying: “By electing me to preside over this august body, with full knowledge of the onerous responsibility that lies ahead, I humbly accept your collective decision.”

Mugabe was a former guerrilla leader who has been the President of his country since it gained independence in 1980.