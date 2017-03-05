BREAKING: Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen disqualified for sexually harassing TBoss (WATCH)

Big Brother housemate, Kemen has just been asked to leave the house following a video that emerged where he was seen to be touching fellow housemate, Tboss’ privates while she was asleep next to him.

As the housemates prepared for tonight’s live eviction show, Biggie called their attention to Kemen’s breach of the house rules without spelling out his offence leaving the rest of the housemates in shock.

The video clip of his misbehaviour had flooded social media early on in the day. Kemen was seen touching Tboss’ privates without her consent. In fact, she had no idea of what went down as she was fast asleep.

This guy is a bloody pervert!! He behaves like a rapist tbh. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/2h02gSLWjo — Alice J (@alicejeph) March 5, 2017

Tboss had always been uncomfortable with and had many times complained about Kemen constantly groping her.

The live eviction show continues as scheduled and one or more housemates will be evicted under normal circumstances.