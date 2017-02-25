#BBNaija: “I don’t have a family, they are all dead” | Thin Tall Tony says

by Azeez Adeniyi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony (TTT) has denied his family once again.

During a conversation with fake housemate, Jon, on Friday, TTT said he does not have a family.

Jon had said, “You know family is a hindrance.”

While responding, TTT said, “I don’t have a family, they are all dead.”

Recall that TTT had stirred controversy after he told housemates that he is single while pictures of his wife and two kids were going round the internet.

His wife, Laraba Audi Offiong had posted facts about him online, including that he is married with kids.

Watch:

Tags

