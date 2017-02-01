Beyonce is pregnant with Twins!

Pop Singer Beyonce Knowles has announced that she is pregnant with twins.

The excited music queen took to Instagram to announce the good news.

She wrote, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z are already parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.

