Boko Haram attacks village, abducts 5-year-old boy

Boko Haram insurgents have killed a man and abducted a five-year old boy after attacking Kaumutayahi Village, East of Chibok town, Borno State.

It was learnt that the abducted boy was living with his grandmother in the village.

The terrorists reportedly arrived the village at 9pm and left at 2 am after razing the community.

They reportedly stole food items and other properties.

Chairman of Chibok community in Abuja, Tsambido Abana identified the murdered man as Maunta Pogu.

He said the military had prior knowledge of the attack but did nothing about it.

Abana said that two military formations were stationed about two kilometres from the village, stating that none of the units responded to the villagers’ distress calls.

“The military was informed about the attack by villagers who learnt the insurgents were coming to attack them, but the troops did not respond. Even though there were two military formations stationed about two kilometres from the village, none of them responded to the distress calls,” he said.

He added, “The village was completely burnt down by the terrorists and they killed Maunta Pogu and abducted a boy, who was living with his grandmother.”.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and spokesman, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Lt. –Col. Kingsley Samuel said such incident was not on the army’s records.

He said, “Honestly, we do not have record of such an incident. But generally, the army has been up to the task of working to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the Chibok area.”

