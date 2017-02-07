BREAKING: Civil Defence intercepts 2 female suicide bombers in Maiduguri

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday intercepted two female suicide bombers, who tried to ram into motorists at the NNPC Mega Station along Damboa Road, Maiduguri.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday, said the incident occurred at about 6.45 a.m.

“Our personnel at the NNPC station intercepted two female suicide bombers, who were targeting motorists on the long queue at the NNPC mega petrol station at about 6.45 a.m.

“One of the bombers got scared and threw her bomb and was instantly arrested, while the other one started running after people with her explosive but luckily, she was shot on the leg by our personnel after he chased her to a safe place.

“We have deployed our Anti-Bomb Squad to the area,” Abdullahi said.

