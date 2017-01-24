BREAKING: Saraki reads Buhari’s letters on Magu’s renomination, SGF

Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Saraki also read a letter from the President’s letter on the decision reached on Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal who was indicted of fraud.
The Senate had previously rejected Magu’s nomination due to a security report by the Department of State Security (DSS).
The report had claimed Magu traveled on first class, contrary to a government directive to officials.
He was also accused of living in a house paid for by a corrupt businessman.
The details of the Presidency’s investigation into the matter were however not included in the letter.